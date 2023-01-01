Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Gilbert
/
Gilbert
/
Tarts
Gilbert restaurants that serve tarts
Source -
3150 E Ray Rd Ste 104, Gilbert
No reviews yet
Apple Tart
$6.00
More about Source -
Liberty Market
230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
No reviews yet
Fruit Tart
$10.00
Buttery shortbread crust, vanilla bean pastry cream, fresh raspberries, blueberries, blackberries
More about Liberty Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert
Italian Subs
Tamales
Philly Rolls
Key Lime Pies
Wontons
Chicken Pasta
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
More near Gilbert to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(161 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(138 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(656 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(311 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston