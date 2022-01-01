Thai salad in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve thai salad
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 E Ray Rd Bidg. #1, Gilbert
|Ahi Thai Salad
|$17.00
Salad greens and Napa cabbage, assorted vegetables, crispy rice noodles and peanuts tossed in Spicy Thai vinaigrette. Topped with Seared Ahi Tuna
|Chicken Thai Salad
|$12.00
Salad greens and Napa cabbage, assorted vegetables, crispy rice noodles and peanuts tossed in Spicy Thai vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken breast
|Thai Salad
|$10.00
Salad greens and Napa cabbage, assorted vegetables, crispy rice noodles and peanuts tossed in Spicy Thai vinaigrette
DUMPLINGS • RAMEN
Clever Koi
60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert
|Thai Peanut Salad
|$11.00
Napa cabbage, julienne red bell peppers and celery, fresh cilantro, crushed peanuts and crispy wonton chips, and bang bang dressing.
*This dish is VEGETARIAN
*Omit wonton chips to make VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE
*Cannot omit cilantro or peanuts from dresing