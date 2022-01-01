Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve thai salad

Joe's Farm Grill

3000 E Ray Rd Bidg. #1, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Thai Salad$17.00
Salad greens and Napa cabbage, assorted vegetables, crispy rice noodles and peanuts tossed in Spicy Thai vinaigrette. Topped with Seared Ahi Tuna
Chicken Thai Salad$12.00
Salad greens and Napa cabbage, assorted vegetables, crispy rice noodles and peanuts tossed in Spicy Thai vinaigrette. Topped with grilled chicken breast
Thai Salad$10.00
Salad greens and Napa cabbage, assorted vegetables, crispy rice noodles and peanuts tossed in Spicy Thai vinaigrette
More about Joe's Farm Grill
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN

Clever Koi

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Peanut Salad$11.00
Napa cabbage, julienne red bell peppers and celery, fresh cilantro, crushed peanuts and crispy wonton chips, and bang bang dressing.
*This dish is VEGETARIAN
*Omit wonton chips to make VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE
*Cannot omit cilantro or peanuts from dresing
More about Clever Koi

