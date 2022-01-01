Go
Toast
  • /
  • Gilbert
  • /
  • Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Gilbert

BBQ • SANDWICHES

1733 N Higley Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1733 N Higley Rd

Gilbert AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zappone's Italian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Batch Cookie Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Thai Chili 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston