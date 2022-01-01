Gilberts El Indio
Come in and enjoy!
2526 Pico Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
2526 Pico Blvd.
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Juice Crafters
Live well and be well!
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Curbside Pick in our back parking lot!
The Cloverfield
Come in and enjoy!
Groundwork Coffee Company - Pico
We've gone back to our Westside roots with an awesome cafe at the Whole Foods Market 365 in Santa Monica. Not only are we serving up all of your favorite coffee, tea, and specialty drinks, but we're also offering a full line of house-made baked goods, grab & go items, and a full made-to-order menu.