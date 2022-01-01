Go
Toast

Gilchrist at Tropicana

Breakfast and lunch, dine in or take out.

111 South Chelsea ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

111 South Chelsea ave

Atlantic city NJ

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony's Baltimore Grill

No reviews yet

Est. 1927.. An Atlantic City Institution dishing up AC's best pizza and Italian comfort eats in an old-school interior.

Wild Honey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ri Ra

No reviews yet

Rí Rá is located in “The Quarter” of the Tropicana Casino on the south end of the famed Boardwalk. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Atlantic City. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub that is a hot-spot for locals and visitors alike; offering an impressive line-up of live music, a comprehensive drink list and fare that exceeds pub standards.

SJI Atlantic City Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston