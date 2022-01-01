Go
Gilda's Skaneateles

12 West Genesee Street

Popular Items

Arancini$6.00
Fried risotto balls stuffed with fontina +tomato sauce, parmesan
Beet and Burrata$12.00
Roasted beets, burrata cheese, arugula, pistachios, red beet puree, coluccio extra virgin olive oil
Hot Sopressata$18.00
crushed tomatoes, aged mozzarella, chili, honey, pecorino toscano
Fried Chicken$12.00
All natural chicken breast, buttermilk aioli, bibb lettuce, bread and butter pickles, hot sauce, sweet and sour slaw on a brioche bun
Twice-Cooked French Fries$7.00
toasted cumin aioli + umami ketchup
Sam's Favorite$18.00
crushed tomatoes, aged mozzarella, gianelli sausage, roasted mushrooms, red onion, picked fresno peppers
Veal Meatballs$10.00
tomato sauce, parmesan + bread
Arugula Salads$10.00
Arugula, goat cheese, picked red onion, warm white wine balsamic and smoked pancetta vinaigrette
Margherita$14.00
crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
Hamburger$13.00
Angus beef, fontina cheese, crispy shallots, tomato jam, aioli, arugula on a brioche bun
Location

12 West Genesee Street

Skaneateles NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
