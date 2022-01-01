Go
Gilde Brewery

ROESTBORT$10.00
Smoked Trout, Marinated Cucumber, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Sour Cream Dill, Fresh Grated Horseradish, Served on Toasted German Bread
WEISSWURST$13.00
Herb Poached Bavarian White Sausage, Warm Salted Brezel, German Sweet Mustard
BRATENBROT$9.00
Sliced Cold Roasted Pork, Shaved Red Radish, Pickled Pearl Onions, Dark Beer Sauce & Dusseldorf Mustard, Served on Toasted German Bread. Dark Beer Sauce made with Gilde "The Miner"
OBAZDA & BREZEL$9.00
German Cheese Dip, Slivered Red Onion, Chives, Warm Salted Brezel
LEBERKASE SLIDERS$12.00
Seared Leberkaese, Topped with Pickles, House Sauerkraut, Served on a Mini Kaiser Roll, German Mustard
SPAETZLE$15.00
Homemade Spaetzle, Swiss Gruyere Cheese, Crispy Onions, Served with Marinated Mixed Greens
KARTOFFELN$9.00
Baked Fingerling Potatoes, Parsley Oil, Herbed Sour Cream
Location

3530 Dewitt Lane

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
