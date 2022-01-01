Gilford restaurants you'll love

Gilford restaurants
Toast
  • Gilford

Gilford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Gilford restaurants

Patrick's Pub & Eatery image

 

Patrick's Pub & Eatery

18 Weirs Road, GILFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drunken Chicken$14.99
Chicken tenders deep-fried and tossed with our Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side
BBQ Steak Tips$22.99
Tender & juicy marinated tips topped with peppers, onions and Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Signature Dippin' Chicken$11.99
Hand-breaded, house-brined chicken tenders, deep-fried, dunkable and delicious
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

1425 Lakes Region Plaza, Gilford

Avg 4.1 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
French Fries$3.19
Cheese Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Jamison's Sanwich Shop

1933 Lake Shore Road, Gilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sawyers 2

1933 Lake Shore Road, Gilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sawyers 1

1933 Lake Shore Road, Gilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
