Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Gilford

Go
Gilford restaurants
Toast

Gilford restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Patrick's Pub & Eatery

18 Weirs Road, GILFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Limoncello Cake$8.99
(Contains: Milk, Wheat, Soy, Egg)
(Made on equipment that also processes peanuts and tree nuts)
Lobster Crab Cakes App$18.99
Housemade, baked and served with roasted garlic aioli
(Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish, Soy)
Lobster Crab Cakes$26.99
Housemade, baked and served with roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
(Contains: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Soy)
More about Patrick's Pub & Eatery
Main pic

 

Axe & Ale Taphouse - 9 Old Lake Shore Road Unit #2

9 Old Lake Shore Road Unit #2, Gilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Axe Dirt Cake$10.00
More about Axe & Ale Taphouse - 9 Old Lake Shore Road Unit #2

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilford

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Gilford to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Plymouth

No reviews yet

Tilton

No reviews yet

Somersworth

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston