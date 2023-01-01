Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Gilford

Gilford restaurants
Gilford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Patrick's Pub & Eatery

18 Weirs Road, GILFORD

Bali Chicken Wrap$12.99
Soy ginger glazed chicken, shredded cabbage & carrots, mixed greens and cucumbers with a toasted sesame ginger dressing in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing with chicken in a flour tortilla wrap
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
Greek Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken, onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumber with Feta Kalamata Greek dressing in a flour tortilla wrap
(Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy)
Sawyers Gilford NH - 1933 Lake Shore Road

1933 Lake Shore Road, Gilford

Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
