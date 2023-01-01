Chicken wraps in Gilford
Patrick's Pub & Eatery
18 Weirs Road, GILFORD
|Bali Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Soy ginger glazed chicken, shredded cabbage & carrots, mixed greens and cucumbers with a toasted sesame ginger dressing in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing with chicken in a flour tortilla wrap
(Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Soy)
|Greek Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumber with Feta Kalamata Greek dressing in a flour tortilla wrap
(Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Soy)