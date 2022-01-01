Gilhuly's
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GRILL
5 Lake St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5 Lake St
Berlin Heights OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sand Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Berardi's Family Restaurant
Berardi's Family Restaurant is a family owned and operated 4th generation restaurant that focuses on delicious homemade Italian and American favorites. Made famous in 1942 at Cedar Point Amusement park for our Famous Fresh Cut Fries. Berardi's is proud to have served our local community for decades and looks forward to doing so in the following decades.
Jim's Pizza Box
Come on in and enjoy!
The Old Fish House
Come on in and enjoy!