Gillerson's Grubbery

Gillerson's Grubbery is a local family owned restaurant. We love food, beer and friends mingling at our tables! Our food isn't always normal but it's always delicious!
We're the craft beer spot in Downtown Aurora by far! All of our taps and can choices change sometimes daily so there is always something for everyone! Not a beer person, we have a mostly full bar with a vast selection of whiskey, bourbons, tequilas, vodkas and rums.
What ever we are doing we try to do it as close to the Midwest that we can!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

33 West New York Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1297 reviews)

Popular Items

O.G. Classic$14.00
Steak Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Your choice of Cheese | Served with Fries or Tots
Shepherds Pie$18.00
Take & Heat Shepherd's Pie: 2.5 lbs (feeds 2-3 people) - ground beef, peas, carrots, rosemary and thyme, topped with creamy mashed potatoes. $28
Dinner w/potato soup: $36
Dinner w/Lucky Charms Bread Pudding: $40
Dinner w/both soup and dessert: $48
I Don't Want That$6.00
Fried chicken tenders served with fries, tots or fruit!
The Barn Yard$18.00
8 oz. steak patty topped with American cheese, chicken tinga, BBQ pulled pork, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and a Gillerson’s Tumbleweed (French fried onions).
Rebel Duck$17.00
"As Seen On Chicago's Best"
Steak Burger | Pork Shoulder | Bacon | White Cheddar | Fried Onion Strings | Grubby BBQ | Served with Fries or Tots
English/Hogan Battle Burger$15.00
Grilled onions, Danish blue cheese crumbles and bacon
OG Burger$14.00
KORNbeef Egg Rolls$11.00
Rueben style egg rolls served with house-made Paddysauce!
Shrimpy Tacos$12.00
(3) shrimp tacos topped with broccoli slaw, sliced avocado & lime wedge.
Hetrick/Garrity Battle Burger$15.00
Danish blue cheese crumbles, pulled pork and Gillersons Elixir
Location

33 West New York Street

Aurora IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
