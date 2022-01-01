Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Gillette

Gillette restaurants
Toast

Gillette restaurants that serve caesar salad

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

2721 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Gillette Rail Yard image

 

Gillette Rail Yard

113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Entree Caesar Salad$9.95
Classic Caesar salad, add your choice of protein
Side Caesar Salad$4.95
Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with mixed greens
More about Gillette Rail Yard
The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

1205 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Avg 4.5 (2427 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hail Caesar Salad$13.49
Caesar Salad$9.99
More about The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

