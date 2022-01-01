Caesar salad in Gillette
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
2721 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
|Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
|$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
|Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken
|$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Gillette Rail Yard
113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette
|Entree Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Classic Caesar salad, add your choice of protein
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.95
Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with mixed greens