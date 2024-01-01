Enchiladas in Gillette
Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop - 2700 South Douglas Highway
2700 South Douglas Highway, Gillette
|QUESO ENCHILADAS
|$14.00
two flour tortillas, queso sauce, rice, beans,your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef, pork, spicy pork, add asada extra charge
|ENCHILADAS
|$14.00
two corn tortillas, red or green salsa, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans,your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef, pork, spicy pork.