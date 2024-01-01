Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Gillette

Gillette restaurants
Gillette restaurants that serve enchiladas

Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop - 2700 South Douglas Highway

2700 South Douglas Highway, Gillette

QUESO ENCHILADAS$14.00
two flour tortillas, queso sauce, rice, beans,your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef, pork, spicy pork, add asada extra charge
ENCHILADAS$14.00
two corn tortillas, red or green salsa, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans,your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef, pork, spicy pork.
More about Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop - 2700 South Douglas Highway
Los compadres Mexican Restaurant - 1700 W. Hwy 14-16

1700 W. Hwy 14-16, Gillette

#10 ENCHILADA & TAMAL$12.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tamal,enchilada,red sauce, cheese
More about Los compadres Mexican Restaurant - 1700 W. Hwy 14-16

