Quesadillas in Gillette

Gillette restaurants
Gillette restaurants that serve quesadillas

Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop - 2700 South Douglas Highway

2700 South Douglas Highway, Gillette

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$10.00
Large flour tortilla with melted shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo served with sour cream, pico de gallo drizzled with avocado cream, Your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded pork or spicy pork
ASADA QUESADILLA$13.00
Large flour tortilla with melted shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo served with sour cream, pico de gallo and carne asada drizzled with avocado cream
More about Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop - 2700 South Douglas Highway
The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

1205 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Avg 4.5 (2427 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
More about The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

