Quesadillas in Gillette

Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop - 2700 South Douglas Highway
2700 South Douglas Highway, Gillette
|QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Large flour tortilla with melted shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo served with sour cream, pico de gallo drizzled with avocado cream, Your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded pork or spicy pork
|ASADA QUESADILLA
|$13.00
Large flour tortilla with melted shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo served with sour cream, pico de gallo and carne asada drizzled with avocado cream