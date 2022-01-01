Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Gillette

Gillette restaurants
Gillette restaurants that serve salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

2721 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
Salmon Grilled$22.95
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
Gillette Rail Yard image

 

Gillette Rail Yard

113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Picatta$25.95
Cold Smoked Salmon over angel hair pasta tossed with capers and lemon butter cream sauce
More about Gillette Rail Yard
The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

1205 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Avg 4.5 (2427 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Chutney Salmon$29.99
Napa Salmon$26.99
More about The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar

