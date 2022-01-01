Salmon in Gillette
Gillette restaurants that serve salmon
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
2721 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
|Salmon Grilled
|$22.95
Gillette Rail Yard
113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette
|Smoked Salmon Picatta
|$25.95
Cold Smoked Salmon over angel hair pasta tossed with capers and lemon butter cream sauce