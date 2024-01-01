Tacos in Gillette
Gillette restaurants that serve tacos
The Railyard
113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette
|BangBang Taco
|$13.95
Fried shrimp tossed with sweet chili sauce and dragon slaw topped with fried wonton strips and sesame seeds on flour tortillas
Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop - 2700 South Douglas Highway
2700 South Douglas Highway, Gillette
|TWO STREET TACOS
|$0.00
Your choice of carne asada, shredded pork, chorizo(onions, cilantro, avocado cream) chicken tinga, spicy pork(chipotle mayo, pickled onions)grilled shrimp, tempura shrimp, grilled fish, tempura fish(jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo, pickled onions) ground beef (lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo)
|FIVE STREET TACOS
|$0.00
|THREE STREET TACOS
|$0.00
