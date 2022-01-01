Go
Gillie's Bar

BAR HOURS --
Monday-Saturday: 7am-1AM
Sunday: 11AM-12AM /
KITCHEN HOURS--
Monday-Saturday: 8AM-10PM
Sunday: 11AM-10PM

1822 Central Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger (Fridays only)$9.00
1/2 lb. Patty + Choice of Toppings. Served with chips.
Breakfast Tacos - 6 pack$12.50
Chorizo, sausage, egg, potato mixture served with cheese on tortilla of choice.
Nachos (Weds only)$12.00
Tortilla chips covered in homemade queso with smoked pork, chicken, or ground beef. Topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, beans, and shredded cheese. Served with salsa verde & sour cream. Available in half order or full order.
Mulita$3.75
Mini quesadilla filled with cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, and meat of choice.
Breakfast Taco (Tues. Promo: TACOS1)$2.50
Chorizo, sausage, egg, potato mixture served with cheese on tortilla of choice.
Tuesday Promo Code: TACOS1
Monster Burrito (Thurs. Promo: BURRITO1)$13.75
14” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion, jalapeño, salsa verde, & sour cream. Smother it in homemade pork green Chile for $3.
Thursday Promo Code: BURRITO1
Tacos (Tues Promo: TACOS1)$3.00
Pork & chicken tacos served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, & lime. Ground beef tacos served on flour with cheese & lettuce. Deluxe toppings for an additional $.25/taco.
Tuesday Promo Code: TACOS1
Quesadilla (Mon. Promo: QUESADILLA)$13.75
14” grilled flour tortilla loaded with cheese, tomato, cilantro, onion, jalapeño, and meat choice.
Monday Promo Code: QUESADILLA
6 pack TACOS$15.00
Pork & chicken tacos served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, & lime. Ground beef tacos served on flour with cheese & lettuce. Deluxe toppings for an additional $1.25.
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
14” flour tortilla filled with chorizo, sausage, egg, potato, & cheese.
Thursday Promo Code: THURSBURRITO6
Location

1822 Central Ave

Kearney NE

Sunday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
