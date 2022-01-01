Go
Gilligan’s of Goose Creek

Come on in and enjoy!

219 Saint James Ave

Popular Items

DSP Fish & Chips$10.99
Puppies w/Cinn Honey Butter$4.99
Dinner Fried Flounder$20.99
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
Dozen Hushpuppies$2.99
Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo$21.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Bowl She Crab$7.99
A bigger portion of a Lowcountry favorite...
Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo$23.99
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter$26.99
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp$21.99
Hand breaded and fried Mate size portion...
Sweet Tea$2.99
Location

Goose Creek SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

