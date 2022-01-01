Go
Toast

Gilligan's Bar & Grill

Daily Food & Drink Specials, Live Music every weekend, right on Duck Creek!
Come join us for happy hour Mon-Fri 3pm-6pm

1985 Velp Ave • $

Avg 3.5 (12 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1985 Velp Ave

Green Bay WI

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boehmer’s Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iron Duck

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Narrow Bridge Brewhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crooked Joker

No reviews yet

Pub & Lounge

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston