Burritos in Gilroy

Papas and Eggs - Gilroy - 565 1st street
565 1st street, gilroy
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$11.00
Classic bean and cheese burrito filled with flavorful and creamy refried beans.
|Bacon Burrito
|$13.00
Papas and eggs, Bacon and Monterrey cheese.
|Chorizo Burrito
|$13.00
Papas and eggs, Chorizo and Monterrey cheese.
SEAFOOD
LOS CUATES RESTAURANT SEAFOOD & BAR
7950 ARROYO CIR, GILROY
|Super Burrito $11
|$11.00
A toasty flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, guac, sour cream, cheese, red salsa, and your choice of meat
|Burrito Mojado $11
|$12.00
A toasty flour tortilla with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, whole beans, guacamole, red salsa then drenched in your choice of red or green salsa and topped off with cheese