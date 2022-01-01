Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Gilroy

Gilroy restaurants
Gilroy restaurants that serve burritos

Papas and Eggs - Gilroy - 565 1st street

565 1st street, gilroy

Bean and Cheese Burrito$11.00
Classic bean and cheese burrito filled with flavorful and creamy refried beans.
Bacon Burrito$13.00
Papas and eggs, Bacon and Monterrey cheese.
Chorizo Burrito$13.00
Papas and eggs, Chorizo and Monterrey cheese.
SEAFOOD

LOS CUATES RESTAURANT SEAFOOD & BAR

7950 ARROYO CIR, GILROY

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Super Burrito $11$11.00
A toasty flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, guac, sour cream, cheese, red salsa, and your choice of meat
Burrito Mojado $11$12.00
A toasty flour tortilla with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, whole beans, guacamole, red salsa then drenched in your choice of red or green salsa and topped off with cheese
