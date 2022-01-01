Chilaquiles in Gilroy
Papas and Eggs - Gilroy - 565 1st street
|Red Chilaquiles
|$11.00
Our chilaquiles made with a base of freshly cooked, homemade tortilla chips that are then submerged in a flavorful tomato and dried chile salsa, resulting in a delicious, smoky flavor and a slightly spicy touch.
|Torta de Chilaquiles
|$17.00
With bread chicken, black refried beans, Mexican cheese, and sour cream.
|Green Chilaquiles
|$11.00
Our homemade green salsa is made from tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice. Try it with fresh toppings like Cotija cheese, Mexican crema, onions, and cilantro!