Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Gilroy

Go
Gilroy restaurants
Toast

Gilroy restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Papas and Eggs - Gilroy - 565 1st street

565 1st street, gilroy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Chilaquiles$11.00
Our chilaquiles made with a base of freshly cooked, homemade tortilla chips that are then submerged in a flavorful tomato and dried chile salsa, resulting in a delicious, smoky flavor and a slightly spicy touch.
Torta de Chilaquiles$17.00
With bread chicken, black refried beans, Mexican cheese, and sour cream.
Green Chilaquiles$11.00
Our homemade green salsa is made from tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice. Try it with fresh toppings like Cotija cheese, Mexican crema, onions, and cilantro!
More about Papas and Eggs - Gilroy - 565 1st street
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

LOS CUATES RESTAURANT SEAFOOD & BAR

7950 ARROYO CIR, GILROY

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles Verdes$13.00
pan fried crispy tortilla in green sauce with fresh cheese
More about LOS CUATES RESTAURANT SEAFOOD & BAR

Browse other tasty dishes in Gilroy

Tacos

Burritos

Tortas

Map

More near Gilroy to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston