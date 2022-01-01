Gilroy's
Serving stylish American comfort food for lunch, dinner + weekend brunch. Offering dine-in, carry out & curbside pick-up. Open 7 days a week.
Location
1238 8th St
West Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
