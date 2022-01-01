Go
Gimmy's Tavern

No more waiting for Food at the Turn
Just Place your order at the 8th OR 17th Tee and have your food ready for pickup from the bar when your done with 9 or 18. This service is available daily throughout the season.

1800 Iyannouh Rd

Popular Items

Coffee$2.00
Cheeseburger$10.00
Grilled ½ pound burger topped with your choice Swiss or American cheese and served on a toasted bun.
Italian Sausage with Peppers & Onions$12.00
Italian Sausage with Peppers and Onions served on a sub roll
¼ Pound Hot Dog$7.00
Location

1800 Iyannouh Rd

Hyannis MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
