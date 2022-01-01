Go
Banner picView gallery

Ginas Soul Food2

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

18000 EAST 9 MILE ROAD

EASTPOINTE, MI 48021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

18000 EAST 9 MILE ROAD, EASTPOINTE MI 48021

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Starter's Bar & Grill - Harper Woods
orange starNo Reviews
17890 Vernier Rd Harper Woods, MI 48225
View restaurantnext
Legends Coney Express - 17821 E 9 Mile Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
17821 E 9 Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Eastpointe
orange starNo Reviews
17535 East 9 Mile Road Eastpointe, MI 48021
View restaurantnext
Vasi's Cafe and Bake Shop
orange starNo Reviews
23000 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
orange star4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
orange star4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Map

More near EASTPOINTE

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ginas Soul Food2

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston