Ginger Street is a Fast-Causal ‘Southeast Asian Hawker Style Street Food Restaurant created by, Restaurateur Michael McHenry and Chef Tyler Stokes. Featuring a fresh and locally sourced, inventive menu in a hip and clean atmosphere— We use real ingredients of the highest quality that encompasses the Holy Trinity of flavor (sweet, sour and salty) that creates balance and truly defines what it means to be a Southeast Asian Hawker Style Street Food Restaurant. Our menu is healthy, inclusive and energizing. Serving only REAL food for the people.

324 S State Street

Popular Items

Yellow Curry$10.00
Coconut Milk, bell peppers, red onion, thai basil, butternut squash, apples, spiced pepitas, jasmine rice
Thai Basil Chicken Stir Fry$14.00
seasoned ground chicken, fried egg, green beans, Thai chilis, scallions, crisp lettuce, side of rice -^
Pad Thai$10.00
rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, crushed peanuts, lime, chili flake -GF*^
vegan and vegatarian
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
noodles, seasoned ground pork, crispy soy beans, bok choy, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn
Orange Chicken$14.00
crispy chicken, tangy orange sauce, orange zest, scallions, chili powder (optional), side of rice
Pad Thai$8.00
vegetarian version, cabbage, bean sprouts, scallion, peanuts, chili, herbs, lime
Pork Dumplings$6.00
Kurobuta pork, napa cabbage, ginger, sweet chili ponzu
Orange Chicken$13.00
natural chicken, togarashi, scallion, jasmine rice
Veggie Dumplings$6.00
Thai Basil Chicken Stir Fry$12.00
Ground chicken, garlic, ginger, bell peppers, green beans, chili, scallion, jasmine rice, fried egg, lettuce
Location

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
