Ginger Street is a Fast-Causal ‘Southeast Asian Hawker Style Street Food Restaurant created by, Restaurateur Michael McHenry and Chef Tyler Stokes. Featuring a fresh and locally sourced, inventive menu in a hip and clean atmosphere— We use real ingredients of the highest quality that encompasses the Holy Trinity of flavor (sweet, sour and salty) that creates balance and truly defines what it means to be a Southeast Asian Hawker Style Street Food Restaurant. Our menu is healthy, inclusive and energizing. Serving only REAL food for the people.



324 S State Street