Ginger Thai

Welcome to Ginger Thai!

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100

Popular Items

Pad Thai$14.00
This dish by default is NOT SPICY at all.
Egg Rolls$8.00
Yellow Curry$15.00
Pad Se Ewe$14.00
This dish by default is NOT SPICY at all.
Original Fried Rice$14.00
Cheese Rolls$8.00
Soft Spring Rolls$8.00
Pad Kee Mao$14.00
This dish by default is a "medium spicy" dish.
Chicken Satay$9.00
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Katy TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
