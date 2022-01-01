Go
Toast

The Ginger Man - Greenwich

Come in and enjoy!!

64 Greenwich Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pesto Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cave-aged cheddar, house-made pesto, crispy bread crumbs.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken, house-made pickles, coleslaw, on toasted sourdough.
Quinoa Salad$14.00
Sweet Potato, feta, arugula, toasted pumpkin seed, honey vinaigrette
Smokey Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Queso fresco, cherry pepper aioli.
See full menu

Location

64 Greenwich Avenue

Greenwich CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SUPPER

No reviews yet

The night just got simple.

Aux Delices

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Terra Ristorante Italiano

No reviews yet

Wood fired northern Italian cuisine since 1991.

The Spread Greenwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston