Ginger & Juice Bar
Ginger & Juice Bar serves up craft juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, coffee, and healthy eats.
5829 SW 73rd St #5A
Location
5829 SW 73rd St #5A
South Miami FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Maki
Come in and enjoy!
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream South Miami
Come in and enjoy!
The Salty Donut
Come in and enjoy!
PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
Everyone can find something to enjoy on our menu. We feature handmade burgers from premium Black Angus Beef, steak, jumbo-style wings along with our signature sauces, flatbreads, and fish specialties.