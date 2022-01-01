Go
Gino's East of Chicago - Los Angeles

Chicago's Iconic Deep Dish Pizza
since 1966. Our famous deep dish pizza tastes the same as it did back then. Chicagoans Tod Himmel and Dan Michaels first experienced Gino's East when they were 14 and their love of pizza as well as their friendship has endured for over 40 years. They knew that the special taste of Gino's East was missing from the Los Angeles food landscape, so they decided to bring this incredible culinary experience to the West Coast. Gino’s pizzas are notable for their thick, deep golden crusts which are baked in well-seasoned cast iron pans and topped with mozzarella. Their most popular pizza features a sausage patty that stretches the entire diameter of the pie, guaranteeing a bit of sausage with every bite….

12924 Riverside Drive

Popular Items

Meatballs$5.00
9" - Deep Meaty Legend$27.95
9" Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon
9: Deep-Spinach Margherita$26.95
9" Spinach cheese blend*, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
9" Deep-Cheese BYO$19.95
9" Build Your Own Chicago Deep Dish (4 Slices)
Famous Handrolled Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks$13.95
Whole Milk mozzarella, crispy panko, marinara
12" GF-Cheese BYO$17.95
12" Gluten Free Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
9" Deep-Supreme Patty Sausage$26.95
9" Famous patty sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms
9" Deep-Italian Special$26.95
9" Italian beef, sweet peppers and giardiniera
12" Thin-Cheese BYO$17.95
12" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
Charred Brussels Sprouts$11.95
Crispy Brussels sprouts, pancetta, garlic, panko
Location



Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
