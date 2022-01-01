Go
Gino's Original Pizzeria

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

50 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (532 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium 14 Mozzarella Pizza$15.50
X Large 18 Mozzarella Pizza$20.50
Curly Fries LG$6.25
Small 12 Mozzarella Pizza$13.00
Large 16 Mozzarella Pizza$18.00
(12) Wings$14.00
cooked to order and tossed with your favorite sauce: Buffalo, bbq, sweet teriyaki, or garlic Parmesan
No Bones Wings$10.25
boneless chicken strips available with choice of Buffalo, bbq, sweet teriyaki, or garlic Parmesan sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$19.25
served with penne pasta in a spicy marinara sauce
Mini 10 Mozzarella Pizza$10.00
2 Litre Bottle Soda$2.70
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 Main Street

East Hartford CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

