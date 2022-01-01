SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

No reviews yet

The concept of SVL Souvlaki Bar was brought to life to fill the vacancy in the market for a high quality and authentic Greek Yeero, a principal in Greece and an ever-present symbol of Greek culture internationally. The concept behind SVL Souvlaki Bar was created around the Yeero (a term from the phonetic spelling of the word “gyro”) as the prominent point. Years were spent creating this concept before we opened the “Modern Fast-casual” Greek restaurant in November of 2015 in the vast multi-cultural neighborhood of Astoria. Today, SVL Souvlaki Bar is thriving with additional expansion plans underway.

