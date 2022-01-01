Go
A map showing the location of Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New
Pizza
Italian

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

Open today 10:30 AM - 2:45 AM

639 Reviews

$

43-19 Broadway

Astoria, NY 11103

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Vodka sauce$12.95
Plates
Sicilian Slice$3.00
Large Cheese 18"$17.50
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll$8.00
Parmessan Cheese$1.00
Slice Regular Cheese Pizza$2.75
12" Meat Lover's Small Pizza$13.95
Snapple$2.25
Buffalo Wings 8 Side Of Blue Cheese$12.45
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:45 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:45 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:45 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:45 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:45 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:45 am

Location

43-19 Broadway, Astoria NY 11103

