Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

Best Sushi Restaurant in town

SUSHI

946 Orleans Rd #G1 • $$

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)

Popular Items

Pick 3 Rolls$14.95
Pick 2 Rolls$11.95
Gyoza$5.95
Spring Roll$5.95
White Sauce$0.50
Side of Fried Rice$2.99
Combination Platter$18.95
Hibachi Chicken$14.95
Grill chicken with special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
Cream Cheese Wonton$5.95
Miso Soup$1.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

946 Orleans Rd #G1

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
