Ginza Japanese Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

5868 San Felipe Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (639 reviews)

Popular Items

Ginza Roll$13.00
Sweet Potato Fritters$6.00
Negi Hamachi Roll$9.00
Spider Roll$12.50
Philadelphia Roll$8.00

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5868 San Felipe Street

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

