GioBatta Alimentari

Authentic Italian kitchen of Chef Francesco Buitoni.

69 Broadway

Avg 4.6 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

PARMA$15.00
Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, tomato, arugula & balsamico on ciabatta, pressed hot and oh so good.
BROCCOLI RABE$9.00
Broccoli rabe sautéed with garlic and a pinch of chilies.
ARANCINI$14.00
Roman rice balls, "little oranges" in Italian, made with risotto parmigiano, tomato & peas, served with tomato basil sauce.
ARUGULA$15.00
Rocket arugula with avocado, hearts of palm, artichokes, shaved reggiano & lemon emulsion.
LACINATO KALE$16.00
Organic lacinato kale with pine nuts, currants, pecorino cheese & lemon vinaigrette. A signature salad since mercato.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$28.00
Taking it up a notch, these baked chicken cutlets are topped with our beloved tomato basil sauce, mozzarella and Parmigiano. Served with a side of handmade buttered pasta.
ORECCHIETTE BARESI$25.00
Orecchiette pasta with a medley of sweet sausage & broccoli rabe, sprinkled with Pecorino cheese. A touch of chilies gives this dish double pizzaz.
CAESAR$14.00
Hearts of romaine with collatura croutons, Caesar dressing (with anchovy & egg) & reggiano cheese. Crunchy, savory classic.
Tiramisu
Chef F's favoloso tiramisu. Some say it's the best they've ever had. Take a single to go.
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$25.00
Our own handmade tagliatelle with traditional ragu Bolognese & Parmigiano Reggiano.
Online Ordering
Takeout

69 Broadway

Tivoli NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
