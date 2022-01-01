Go
Giorgio's of Gramercy

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

27 East 21st Street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)

Popular Items

WARM KALE SALAD$18.00
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, CREMINI MUSHROOM, CANDIED WALNUTS,
OLIVE OIL, SHAVED GOAT CHEESE
VEAL PARMESAN$42.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA, CAPELLINI POMODORO, REGGIANO PARMESAN, BASIL
BEET SALAD$18.00
CUBED GOLD AND RED BEETS, HARICOT VERTS, WALNUTS, GORGONZOLA, RED
GRAPE VINAIGRETTE
STEAK BUCATINI$19.00
CAESAR SALAD$18.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, ANCHOVY, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, GRANA PADANO
SEAFOOD LINGUINE$39.00
WILD SHRIMP, FRESH LOBSTER CLAWS, LITTLENECK CLAMS, JUMBO SCALLOPS,
CALAMARI, CHOICE OF SCAMPI OR FRA DIAVOLO
CAMPANELLI ALLA VODKA$29.00
GIORGIOS VODKA SAUCE, CRUSHED BURRATA
WILD KING SALMON$36.00
ORGANIC 7-GRAIN BLEND, CHARRED BOK CHOY, RAINBOW BABY CARROTS, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, GRAPEFRUIT REDUCTION
BURGER$22.00
GRASS FED BEEF, GRUYERE, BACON, BRAISED ONIONS, TRUFFLE FRIES
GIORGIOS PRIME MEATBALL$18.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

27 East 21st Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

