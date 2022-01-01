Giorgio's of Gramercy
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
27 East 21st Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27 East 21st Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Benno Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
1011-towa
Come in and enjoy!
GupShup
Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.
230 Fifth Rooftop BAR
Come experience New York's Largest rooftop bar!