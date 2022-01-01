Gio's Bar & Grill New City
Come in and enjoy!
253 South Little Tor Road
Popular Items
Location
253 South Little Tor Road
New City NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
16 Handles
Come in and enjoy!
Bruncheese
Come in and enjoy!
The SPOT Billiards
Family Friendly Poolhall
Full Bar * Kitchen * private party room
Shaking Crab
Come in and enjoy!!