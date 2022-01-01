Go
Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc

A full service catering kitchen led by head chef Giovanna LaPuma and her old world Sicilian recipes!

12-40 Clintonville Street

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe$12.95
Chicken cutlet (grilled or fried), broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella
House Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, cucumbers and red onion
Italian Chicken$12.95
Grilled or Fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic dressing
Tortellini Con Panna$14.95
Fresh tortellini pasta with ham, peas, in a creamy alfredo sauce
Fried Calamari$12.95
Tender calamari, fried and served with a size of homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Parm$18.95
Giovanna's Famous Arancini$4.75
Orrechiette w/ Broccoli Rabe Crumbled Sausage$16.95
Orecchiete pasta w/ sauteed broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage
Potato Croquettes (3 pcs.)$5.95
Cannoli$3.00
Location

12-40 Clintonville Street

Whitestone NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
