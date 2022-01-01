Go
Toast

Gio's Atlantic Beach

Modern Family Style Italian

1846 Park Street

No reviews yet

Location

1846 Park Street

Atlantic Beach NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Speakeasy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lollibop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carlos and Gabby's

No reviews yet

In 2006, Carlos & Gabby's opened their original Lawrence location - a modest shop on Rockaway Turnpike near the Long Island Rail Road crossing. We managed to combine a delicious and extensive menu of Mexican favorites, fused with a handful of American classics... not to mention all those great sauces (Tangy BBQ, Avocado Ranch, Creamy Caesar, Mmmm!) and to top it off, everything is Kosher! In fact, it has now become a landmark on the map of Kosher eateries in the Kosher restaurant capital of suburbia.

The Upper Crust

No reviews yet

We take our food very seriously and put our heart and soul in every dish we make. From our pan seared mahi mahi or our famous roasted beat salad to our signature appetizers, our menu is chock full of choices that will tantalize your imagination. It’s no wonder that so many people return again and again, just to get a taste of all of our carefully-crafted foods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston