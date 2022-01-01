Go
Giovannis deli & catering

Come in and enjoy!

22-08 Morlot Ave

Popular Items

#70 Cordon Bleu Wrap$11.95
Crispy tender breaded chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese drizzled with Dijon dressing in a perfectly toasted tortilla wrap.
#36 Veggie Wrap$10.95
Grilled eggplant and zucchini stuffed in a toasted wrap with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella.
#69 Italian Wrap$11.95
Crispy Panko breaded chicken with fresh bruschetta and provolone cheese in a perfectly toasted wrap.
#67 Spinach Wrap$11.95
Our delicious marinated grilled chicken with freshly sautéed spinach and Swiss cheese in a perfectly grilled tortilla wrap.
#31 Cajun Wrap$11.45
Spicy fire-grilled cajun chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato in a toasted tortilla wrap.
#28 Original Wrap$11.95
Marinated grilled chicken, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella are stuffed in a perfectly toasted tortilla wrap.
#29 Caesar Wrap$11.45
Marinated grilled chicken with our creamy caesar salad and tomatoes stuffed in a toasted wrap
#75 Twisted Wrap$12.95
Crispy Panko Breaded chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted pepper, Vodka Sauce, and Balsamic Glaze in a toasted wrap.
#72 Terriyaki Wrap$11.45
Fire-roasted teriyaki chicken stuffed in a toasted tortilla wrap with provolone, lettuce, and tomato.
#68 Buffalo Wrap$11.95
Panko chicken tossed in buffalo sauce stuffed in a toasted tortilla with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.
Location

22-08 Morlot Ave

Fair Lawn NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
