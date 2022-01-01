Go
Giovanni's Italian Grill

Welcome to Giovanni’s Italian Grill, where friends and families gather to enjoy great-tasting pizza, pasta, hamburgers, and calzones. We use fresh ingredients to top our pizzas along with homemade sauce and fresh-made dough. Our homemade Italian Sausage and meatballs have our customers coming back over and over for their delicious taste. Many customers tell us that our variation of an Alfredo sauce is their favorite. You will want to save room for dessert.
Giovanni’s Italian Grill offers friendly service, fantastic food, and a comfortable ambiance at a reasonable price. So rather if you call Rangely home or are just passing through our unique town, we want to invite you to join us at Giovanni’s for a great dining experience.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

855 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (336 reviews)

Popular Items

16" DYO Cheese Pizza$14.00
For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.
Chicken Wings$14.50
Deep-fried chicken wings served with celery sticks. Choose your favorite flavor for dipping: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or BBQ. Add extra flavor by tossing them in our homemade BBQ sauce or Franks Hot Sauce.
Gio Deluxe Cheeseburger$11.29
Our Deluxe Cheeseburger is hand-patted from fresh, ground chuck, flame-grilled and sitting on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Mozzarella Sticks$11.25
A scrumptious collection of breaded mozzarella sticks, deep-fried to crispiness. You will love dipping and dunking them in our homemade marinara sauce or ranch dressing.
Chicken Sandwich$10.59
Marinated grilled chicken breast or crispy breaded chicken breast served on ciabatta bun along with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
Fried Ravioli$10.25
Pasta coated with seasoned bread crumbs and filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan cheeses. Dip them in our homemade marinara sauce or ranch dressing.
Stromboli$9.29
Slices of ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, tomato, mozzarella, provolone and American cheeses, all baked inside homemade pizza dough.
Chicken Strips$10.99
Four crispy chicken strips with your choice of a side dish, along with your dipping choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ, or Frank's Hot Sauce.
Design Your Own Calzone$6.29
Create your calzone by picking your favorite ingredients from the pizza toppings.
6" DYO Cheese Pizza$4.50
For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

855 E Main St

Rangely CO

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
