Giovanni's Home of Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

160 W Central St • $

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)

Popular Items

Fan Favorite$13.00
Green pepper, onion, mushroom.
ADD sausage & roni for $2 (scroll to bottom) - $13 +
French Fries$4.00
$4+ Contains a light NON Gluten-free coating.
Jumbo Chicken Wings$12.99
8 hearty wings
Small Cheese 10"$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
8 breaded sticks w/marinara.
Greek Salad$9.99
Garden salad w/kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini, mini pita. Add chicken 3.99
Giovanni's Veggie$13.00
Breaded eggplant, caramelized onions, broccoli, tomatoes - $13 + Eggplant contains parm cheese
Thin Crust Cheese 16"$15.99
Boneless Tenders$12.99
6 hearty tenders. Choice of sauce
Classic Cheese 14"$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

160 W Central St

Natick MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
