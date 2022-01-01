Go
Gippers Sports Club & Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

8455 E. Pine Bluff Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (630 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT Club$12.00
Applewood Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise on toasted white bread.
Nashville Hot$13.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, Nashville Hot sauce, butter pickles, house slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Fish & Chips$15.00
Big D's Famous Chicken Tenders$11.00
Our chicken tenders are fresh and hand breaded in house and made to order then tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Bourbon Glaze or Nashville Hot sauce. Served with our house cut fries.
Irishman$13.00
Hand breaded chicken breast dipped in our signature garlic parmesan sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
Mafia Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted brioche bun.
Wrigleyville Classic$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Applewood Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, ranch on a toasted brioche bun.
The American Classic$13.00
Sharp American Cheese, lettuce, onion, beefsteak tomato on toasted brioche bun.
The Morning After Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto aioli, tomato, red onion, arugula blend and Queso fresco cheese wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Chi Town Hoagie$13.00
Shaved ribeye steak, grilled onions, mild giardiniera, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, provolone cheese on a toasted french roll.
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8455 E. Pine Bluff Road

Coal City IL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
