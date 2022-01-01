Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pepperoni rolls in
Girard
/
Girard
/
Pepperoni Rolls
Girard restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls
Margherita's Grille
728 N State Street, Girard
No reviews yet
Pepperoni Roll
$9.00
More about Margherita's Grille
Royal Gardens
105 w Liberty St, Girard
No reviews yet
Pepperoni and Cheese Roll
$5.99
More about Royal Gardens
Browse other tasty dishes in Girard
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Mac And Cheese
Thin Crust Pizza
Waffles
More near Girard to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston