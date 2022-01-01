Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Girard
/
Girard
/
Waffles
Girard restaurants that serve waffles
Margheritas Grille
728 N State Street, Girard
No reviews yet
Waffle Churros
$5.99
More about Margheritas Grille
IRON MANN GRILLE
1762 N State St, Girard
No reviews yet
CHICKEN N WAFFLES SANDWICH
$8.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Nestled between 2 Fresh Waffles & Topped w/ Maple Syrup. Served w/ choice of Side.
More about IRON MANN GRILLE
Browse other tasty dishes in Girard
Thin Crust Pizza
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Pizza Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
More near Girard to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston