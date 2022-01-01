Go
Girasol Cafe and Bakery

Girasol Cafe & Bakery
Real food for real folks - Butter is our friend!

3201 S Coulter St • $$

Avg 4.6 (469 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
New Mexico stacked green chile chicken enchiladas
Asc bierox & house Salad$8.00
Chicken Salad Croissant$12.00
The Aloha$10.00
Tender Bun, Smoked Ham, Honey Mustard and Swiss Sandwich with your choice of side.
Large Sweet Potato Kale Salad$7.99
Sweet Tea$1.99
Asc Chicken 1\\2 Croissant$8.00
My Thai$10.00
Greens, Satay Marinated Chicken, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Cilantro and Cashew with Chile Orange Vinaigrette
Greek Salad$10.00
House greens with tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, pepperocini and grilled squash with balsamic vinaigrette
Turkey Avocado$12.00
Roasted Turkey Breast on our Multi-Grain Bread with Jalapeno Bacon, Swiss and Fresh Avocado. Comes with a side.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3201 S Coulter St

Amarillo TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
