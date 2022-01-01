Go
Toast

Girl in the Park

Come in and enjoy!

11265 w 159th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The OG Burger$14.00
An American Classic, Served with American Cheese
Big Kid Grilled Cheese$16.00
Custom 4- Cheese, Nitrate-Free Candied Bacon, Ham, Fresh Tomato Served On Toasted Sourdough With a Side of Nana's Red Sauce
Ultimate Chicken Parm$15.00
Lightly Sauced & Breaded Chicken Breast, Two Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Served on Cheesy Garlic Bread with a Side of Nana's Red Sauce & White Mac & Cheese
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs$7.50
All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.
Street Tacos$12.00
3 Tacos Served with a Side of Spanish & Housemade Habanero Sauce
Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
Shaved Brussel Sprout, Fresh Apple, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds with Parmesan, Served with a Maple Dejon Dressing
Kid's Slider$7.50
All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.
8 Boneless Breaded & Fried Jumbo Wings$13.50
8 Boneless Breaded & Fried Jumbo Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, & Choice of Dipper
Mackin' on My Bun$17.00
House-made Fried Mac N Cheese Wheel, Mozzarella, & Nitrate-Free Bacon, Served On a Pretzel Bun
WOK It Out Bowl$10.50
Brown Rice, Carrots, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Green Beans, Onions. (No Substitutions Except Onions)
See full menu

Location

11265 w 159th street

Orland park IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Osteria Ottimo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elements by The Odyssey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Phoenix Kitchen and Cocktails

No reviews yet

We are a modern upscale casual dining experience serving locally sourced New American Cuisine from our scratch kitchen.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston