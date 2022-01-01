Gita Pita
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2 Jefferson Ave SE, • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2 Jefferson Ave SE,
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Commons
Comfort food and classic cocktails in a cozy space with amazing staff!
Roll With It
Let’s face it, our days are long but there’s rarely enough time to finish that to-do list. Cleaning, grocery shopping, Zoom calls, learning common core math, and most importantly down time for yourself. Adulting is turning out to be more Peg Bundy that Martha Stewart.
Stop stressing and just ROLL WITH IT
All In Hospitality Group, the team behind Royals, the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria and Hancock, has created ROLL WITH IT, take-n-bake restaurant inspired meals to make adulting look easy. Just order online, pick up curbside, and heat and serve at home.
No stress, no mess, but just YES!
Royals
Brunch, Hot Dogs, Burgers & More!
Maru Sushi & Grill
We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.