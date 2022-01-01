Go
Gita Pita

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2 Jefferson Ave SE, • $

Avg 4.4 (2367 reviews)

Pita Chicken Shawarma$8.99
Falafel$10.99
Pita Falafel$8.99
Chicken Shawarma$12.99
Pita Bread$0.89
Rice Bowl Gyro$11.98
Baklava 3 Pack$4.99
Pita Gyro$9.99
Falafel$0.79
Rice Bowl Chicken Shawarma$10.98
Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

2 Jefferson Ave SE,

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
