Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

Current Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30am to 7:00pm. Lunch will be served from 10:30 until 3:00; and the Shop will remain open until 7:00pm for Wine and Grab & Go food options. Hot soups will be available all day! We are small but mighty, and friendly too!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE

32457 Lake Rd • $

Avg 5 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

Basil Pasta Salad$3.00
Penne pasta with creamy basil dressing, carrots, bell pepper and red onion. Vegetarian.
Basic Roast Beef$10.50
Build Your Own: Choose your bread. Choose 1 cheese or none. Choose 1 mayo or none. Choose any veggies. Voila'!
The Bellie$10.00
Turkey, provolone, caramelized onions, portabella mushroom, avocado and chipotle mayo. Choice of crusty bun or wrap.
Corned Beef Hash Reuben Special$11.50
Corned Beef, Potato Hash, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on a Crusty Bu n - PANINI STYLE! Thousand Island on the side. SORRY, No Substitutions.
The Veggie Bellie$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, provolone, caramelized onion, portabella mushroom, avocado, and chipotle mayo. Choice of crusty bun or wrap.
In Person Wine Tasting for 1$37.00
5.11.220Wine Tasting Includes 4 Wines and Spanish Themed Cheese Board. Tasting starts promptly at 6:30pm. Tickets are Non-Refundable unless event is cancelled. Thank you!!
Dirty Potato Chips - Sea Salt$1.85
Sesame Peanut Noodles$3.00
Spaghetti noodles in a thai style peanut sauce with cilantro, bell pepper, carrots and scallions. Vegan. (Just a hint of spiciness)
Cobb Salad$9.50
Romaine with bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, and creamy basil dressing.
Basic Turkey$9.00
Build Your Own: Choose your bread. Choose 1 cheese or none. Choose 1 mayo or none. Choose any veggies. Voila'!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

32457 Lake Rd

Avon Lake OH

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
