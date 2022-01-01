Go
Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St

Popular Items

OPTION 1 FOR 2 PPL$45.00
Caesar, Rigatoni all Vodka, Chicken Parmigiano, Tiramisu
Roasted Pork Sandwich$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$8.00
Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Red Onion Parmigiana
Meatball Sandwich$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
Italian Sandwich$9.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Mortadella, Cappicola, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Provolone
ORECCHIETTE & SAUSAGE RAGU$12.00
broccoli rabe, chili, pecorino
Caesar salad$9.00
romaine, parmigiano, crouton
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheese
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$7.00
Eggplant, Mozzarella, Parmigiana Cheese
1523 Sansom St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
